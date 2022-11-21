CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for the driver involved in a single-car wreck in Cary after the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-40, the crash has caused the closure of the ramp at Exit 290 in Cary.

“We haven’t found the driver,” the Raleigh Watch Commander said at approximately 5:25 a.m. as the investigation into the crash was in its early stage.

This closure impacts drivers heading from I-40 onto NC-54/Chapel Hill Road.

NCDOT crews are expected to have the scene cleared within the hour, with an estimated time of 5:45 a.m.

In the meantime, motorists should seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story — refresh for the latest updates.