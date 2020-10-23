I-40 ramps near Clayton to close this weekend as highway widening work continues

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two key exit ramps will be closed near Garner this weekend while crews continue work to widen Interstate 40, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says.

The Interstate 40 West ramp to U.S. 70 Business East (Exit 306B) and the loop from I-40 West to U.S. 70 West (Exit 306A) will be closed this weekend, a Friday afternoon news release said.

The areas will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday so crews can shift traffic onto new bridges over the ramp from I-40 East to U.S. 70 Business East over to U.S. 70 Business, the news release said.

The areas will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, officials said.

A detour will be set up that will send driver to Jones Sausage Road, which is exit 303, to turn around and access U.S. 70 West toward Garner and the White Oak Crossing shopping center and U.S. 70 Business East toward Clayton.

More headlines from CBS17.com: