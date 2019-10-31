I-40 to close in both directions at Aviation Parkway this weekend

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 will close in both directions this weekend at Aviation Parkway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said workers will perform bridge girder installation at Exit 285 on Friday at midnight until Saturday at 5 a.m. The two-night closure will impact traffic along I-40 in both directions.

Overnight lane closures are expected to take place the following Monday and Tuesday as well, depending on the weather.

Drivers should expect delays and take a detour in the area. Police will be directing traffic up and down the on and off ramps at the Aviation Parkway Interchange (Exit 285).

The NCDOT is asking drivers to slow down and pay extra attention as they travel through the work zone.

