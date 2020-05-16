I-40 west reopens near Garner after tractor-trailer crash

NC DOT image of the crash near Garner Friday night.

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed for about 90 minutes Friday night near Garner after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on I-40 heading west near U.S. 70 Business near Garner, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCSHP said a sedan and tractor-trailer were involved in a collision that closed I-40 westbound.

The NCDOT said the road should reopen just before 10:50 p.m. However, it reopened around 10:20 p.m.

