GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed for about 90 minutes Friday night near Garner after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on I-40 heading west near U.S. 70 Business near Garner, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCSHP said a sedan and tractor-trailer were involved in a collision that closed I-40 westbound.
The NCDOT said the road should reopen just before 10:50 p.m. However, it reopened around 10:20 p.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘The more, the merrier’: 1 of Wake County’s first COVID-19 patients happy to see NCDHHS expanding testing
- Parade of 1st responders at nursing home brings tears to eyes of Hope Mills residents
- VIDEO: Meteor caught on doorbell camera near SC coast
- 8th Butner inmate dies from coronavirus complications, officials say
- I-40 west reopens near Garner after tractor-trailer crash