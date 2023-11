CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Interstate 40 westbound is down to two lanes because of a vehicle wreck.

N.C. Department of Transportation said two of the four lanes have reopened one mile past the Harrison Avenue exit (287)heading west near mile marker 287.

A NCDOT camera showed traffic already backing up. The incident is expected to be cleared by 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Just down the road, I-40 eastbound is down to two lanes near the Airport Road exit because of another crash.