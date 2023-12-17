RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have closed off Interstate 440 at Wade Avenue while police conduct an investigation Sunday afternoon and evening, officials said.

The incident was first reported just before 4:50 p.m. along the westbound lanes of I-440 just before Wade Avenue, officials said.

About 15 minutes later, police decided to close I-440 for their investigation.

The NCDOT said the highway should reopen by 11 p.m.

An hour after the incident was first reported, Raleigh police announced the highway was closed near Wade Avenue south of Lake Boone Trail.

“Officers and detectives are on the scene collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Raleigh police said in a short news release at 6:18 p.m.

An NCDOT cam in the area shows traffic backed up beyond Lake Boone Trail.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released at the appropriate time,” the police news release said.

Police said that drivers should seek alternate routes.