RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lanes along Interstate 440 eastbound were closed in Raleigh for about an hour after a rollover crash involving three vehicles during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-440 between Yonkers Road and New Bern Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

An NCDOT image from a New Bern Avenue camera showed a pickup truck flipped over at the crash scene. Raleigh police said two other vehicles were involved and have heavy front-end damage.

Three right lanes were closed near Yonkers Road, which is exit 12, the NCDOT said. Police said they were trying to divert traffic onto Capital Boulevard.

NCDOT image

The highway reopened around 5:55 p.m. A woman who police said possibly suffered a medical incident before the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment of her medical problem — not from injuries in the crash.

Others involved in the wreck were treated at the scene.