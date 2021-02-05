I-440 EB ramp to I-40 WB to close this weekend as NCDOT crews demolish old flyover bridge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Transportation crews continue to demolish the old flyover bridge in Southeast Raleigh and will need to close the Interstate 440 eastbound ramp to Interstate 40 west on Saturday night until Monday morning.

The closure starts Saturday night at 9 p.m. and the ramp should reopen by Monday at 5 a.m. There will be a nighttime and daytime detour in place for drivers to follow.

Saturday 9 p.m. until Sunday 8 a.m. detour:

Drivers will continue from I-440 east to I-40 east and then take Exit 303, Jones Sausage Road, and reenter I-40 west.

Sunday 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. detour:

Drivers will use Exit 306 (U.S.-70) in Garner and then get back on I-40 west.

NCDOT will close the Jones Sausage Road exit during the day to avoid traffic congestion.

The work is all part of the widening project from Southeast Raleigh to Clayton. The NCDOT is asking drivers to allow extra time for the detours and pay attention while driver through the work zone.