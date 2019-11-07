I-440 project to close one exit to Wade Avenue for 2 years, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Interstate 440 Improvements project will result in the North Carolina Department of Transportation closing three exit ramps, including one for Wade Avenue that will be closed for years, according to an NCDOT release.

Beginning Nov. 11 at 11 p.m., the ramp from I-440 west to eastbound Wade Avenue will be closed for around two years. According to the NCDOT, around 1,800 vehicles use the ramp every day.

“The closure will allow for the construction of the temporary ramp from eastbound Wade Avenue to I-440 West and for the construction of the final alignment,” the release said.

A detour will take drivers to the Hillsborough Street exit and have them turn around to access eastbound Wade Avenue.

The following ramps will be closed overnight on Sunday beginning at midnight for up to five hours so that work crews can install concrete barriers along the side of them:

I-440 west to eastbound Western Boulevard

I-440 west to Melbourne Road

Officials want drivers to remember they will need to slow down and pay extra attention while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to allow extra time in order to get through the detour.

