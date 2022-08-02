RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A ramp off of Interstate 440 and part of a busy Raleigh road will be closed for several nights while workers repair a bridge that was struck by a truck.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of Western Boulevard and the ramp from I-440 East that feeds into those lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for several nights starting Tuesday.

During the closures, traffic on westbound Western Boulevard will be detoured north on I-440 to Hillsborough Street and then back south on I-440 to the Western Boulevard exit.

That same route will be in effect for drivers traveling east on I-440 and wishing to exit onto westbound Western Boulevard.

The bridge was damaged Friday when the driver of a dump truck with a hydraulic bed still had the bed raised and it struck the underside of the bridge that spans the boulevard.

A contractor will fix the bridge by “heating and reshaping the beam,” NCDOT spokesman Aaron Moody said. He says repairs will cost more than $200,000 and the trucking company involved in the wreck will likely pay for them.