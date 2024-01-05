RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 440 westbound will be closed — possibly for hours — Friday night after a car crash sent one person to a nearby hospital, Raleigh police said.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. along I-440 near exit 8, which is the exit for Six Forks Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh police said the crash involved one vehicle. One person in the crash suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Raleigh police.

Police said westbound I-440 would be closed while officers “conduct an investigation” into the wreck.

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by early Saturday morning.

Images from the scene showed flares on the highway with cars being detoured onto Six Forks Road.

The NCDOT announced the following detours:

Motorists are advised to take Exit 11A to U.S. 401 South, Follow U.S. 401 South to the on-ramp for Wade Ave West, and then take the on-ramp for Wade Ave West. Follow Wade Ave West to the on-ramp for U.S. 70 West/Glenwood Ave, take the on-ramp to U.S. 70 West/Glenwood Ave, Follow U.S. 70 West/Glenwood Ave to the on-ramps for I-440, and then take the on-ramp to re-access I-440 at Exit 7.

No other information was released by police or the NCDOT.