KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A bridge on I-540 will be renamed to honor an officer who died in a crash on the same road, according to the Knightdale Police Department.

Ryan Hayworth (Knightdale police)

Police said it’s another posthumous honor for Officer Ryan Andrew Hayworth, who was hit and killed during the early morning hours of Oct. 17, 2021.

They said he and his training officer were investigating a crash on I-540 when a drunk driver hit their police cruiser from behind.

“Officer Hayworth’s death rallied an entire community and brought the 23-year-old officer’s legacy of service into the spotlight,” the police department said in a release.

Recently, it said the North Carolina Department of Transportation unanimously approved the resolution to name the bridge on Knightdale Boulevard spanning I-540 in his memory.

“This step today is a great honor that will continue to ensure that Ryan’s memory lives on,” Ryan’s father, retired Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth, told board members. “And we know that today Ryan is looking down on this meeting with that grin — anybody that knew Ryan knew that he always had this grin on his face, and we know that he is grinning right now.”

Chief Lawrence Capps also shared his gratitude and reminded the transportation board that someone isn’t truly gone until they are forgotten.

“This act today, though it may seem small to some, is a huge step in memorializing a young man who committed his life to service,” Capps said. “So, thank you for your part in helping us to ensure that Ryan’s memory lives on, for making sure that he is not forgotten. It is our hope that all those who pass by the bridge will be reminded of his selfless service, but more than that, be challenged to live like Ryan.”

Officers said the NCDOT Board commissioned the creation of the bridge’s new signage.

They said a dedication ceremony will be held on a future date.