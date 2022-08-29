RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash on Interstate 540 heading westbound in Raleigh left a vehicle overturned and on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials with NCSHP later told CBS 17 that three were critically injured in the wreck.

The crash was reported on I-540 around 5:18 p.m. near the Leesville Road exit in Raleigh.

All three lanes are currently closed, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

No other information was available.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene.