2 lanes of I-540 closed near Glenwood Ave in Raleigh after crash involving police car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 westbound was closed near Glenwood Avenue for about an hour after a vehicle crash Monday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. along I-540 in the westbound lanes at mile marker 4.6, which is near Glenwood Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh police said no one was injured in the wreck.

One Raleigh police cruiser was damaged in the crash. No one was in the car when it was hit, police said.

Two lanes reopened around 7:45 p.m.

Raleigh police said the road should reopen as soon as debris can be cleared from the highway.

No other information was available.