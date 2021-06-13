I-540 driver going 130 mph wrecks at dead-end Raleigh street after high-speed chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dead-end road in Raleigh was the spot of the end of a high-speed chase for the second time in two months Sunday, officials said.

A speeding driver on Interstate 540 that led the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a chase crashed Sunday afternoon at the dead-end of New Leesville Boulevard.

On April 18, also a Sunday, a teen driver was chased after speeding on I-540. He ended up crashing at the end of New Leesville Boulevard. After a short foot chase, the Rocky Mount teen was caught, troopers said.

This time, four males fled on foot after the crash and, so far, have managed to escape.

Sunday’s incident started around 4:30 p.m. when a trooper clocked a Dodge Challenger going 130 mph westbound on I-540 near the Leesville Road exit, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The driver took the Leesville Road exit and briefly stopped, but sped away as soon as the trooper got out of his cruiser.

From there, the driver of the Dodge, which was rented, headed up Leesville Road and onto Leesville Road Boulevard — the dead end street.

The driver crashed the car through a fence at the dead end while going 90 mph, officials said.

Four males jumped out — with a pair going two different directions.

A large amount of cash and a pellet gun that looks exactly like a real gun was found in the car, according to officials.