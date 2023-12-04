RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 East was closed two miles after the Buffaloe Road exit for about 30 minutes Monday morning because of a vehicle wreck, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

That portion of the road closed around 9 a.m., NCDOT said.

An NCDOT camera at Old Milburnie Road showed at least two vehicles stopped. One, an SUV, can be seen in the median. A fire engine was parked in front of the other vehicle.

At 9:49 a.m., the camera showed that all lanes had reopened. The eastbound left shoulder remained closed, according to the NCDOT.