I-540 east exit to US-1 north now to be closed through Wednesday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The exit lane from eastbound Interstate-540 to U.S. 1 north will remain closed through Wednesday evening due to additional repairs that need to be made to the water system, officials said.

Raleigh Water initially said the closure would last from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officials later said they expected the repairs to be done by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The lanes for exit 16 on the westbound side of I-540 will not be affected, officials said.

Instead of taking exit 16, drivers on I-540 east should continue to exit 18 for U.S. 401 north. From the exit, merge onto I-540 west to loop back around and re-access U.S. 1.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.