I-540 high-speed chase ends with PIT maneuver on Raleigh dead-end road, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man is behind bars after leading a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to troopers, Jaden Dakarai White, 19, was driving on Interstate 540 westbound near Creedmoor Road when he was clocked at 93 mph by a trooper running radar around 6:30 p.m.

The trooper turned on their cruiser’s lights and sirens and began following White, who then sped off, according to officials.

White ended up turning down Leesville Road, which then turns into New Leesville Road – which is actually a dead-end.

The trooper pursuing White used a PIT maneuver in order to stop the vehicle on New Leesville Road, officials said. Once the car stopped, White jumped out of the car and ran, troopers said.

The trooper who was chasing White then got out of his vehicle and chased the suspect through back yards and over fences before catching him and taking him into custody, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old was also in the vehicle but no information was released because they are considered a minor.

White is charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by felon.

No one was injured during the vehicle pursuit or foot chase, troopers said.