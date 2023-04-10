RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lanes in both directions of Interstate 540 are closed in north Raleigh after a driver plowed into a police car at an existing crash scene Monday night.

The wreck was reported around 10:35 p.m. just east of Glenwood Avenue on I-540 near Leesville Road.

Raleigh police said there was an existing crash on the highway in which a driver was seriously injured.

While officers were blocking the highway another driver plowed into an empty police cruiser, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The driver of the car that hit the police car was also seriously injured, police said.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed only one lane in each direction was open after the wrecks.