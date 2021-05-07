I-540 westbound lanes closed at Creedmoor Road after several vehicle crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 heading west was closed in north Raleigh for about 35 minutes Friday evening.

The closure came after several vehicle crashes in a small stretch of highway just after 6 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wrecks were reported just west of exit 9, which is N.C. 50/Creedmoor Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. One lane was reopened around 6:45 p.m.

Traffic heading west is backed up to Six Forks Road and traffic heading east is also moving very slowly, according to cameras and data from the NC DOT.

Troopers said no one was injured in the various crashes.

Officials said the highway should be clear by 8:15 p.m.