RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents in Wake County are happy to have their children home safe with them Friday night after several schools went into lockdown this morning following threats made on social media.

“We want you to know everybody is safe, nobody is hurt, we want to get to the bottom of this as quickly as we can,” law enforcement said while on the scene at Zebulon Middle School.

Zebulon was the first one to go into lockdown after a threat, prompting parents to line up outside of the school waiting to take their children home. Some say after this, they’re looking into homeschooling options.

“I don’t want her to come back, it’s scary to think that every time she leaves the house to go to school she may not come back,” one parent, Brooke Young, said.

Millbrook Middle School went into Code Red lockdown after a social media threat a short time later. Students there say they weren’t sure what to do.

“When they called the lockdown, everybody just freaked out, everybody started running into my teacher’s office,” Marlo Gordon, a seventh-grader, said.

Another student we spoke with says she was texting her mom the entire time.

“I was telling her that we were in a Code Red and that I’m okay,” Ella Whidbee, a sixth-grader, said.

“It’s really indescribable how I felt, my immediate thought was, ‘Are you okay?’,” Katherine Whidbee, Ella’s mom, said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement on the scene at Zebulon Middle said their investigation into the threats has just begun.

“We have got to get a point where people are held accountable for their actions, and even young folks need to understand how serious this kind of thing is,” law enforcement said.