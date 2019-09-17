‘I heard a voice say help, then multiple gunshots,’ says 911 caller in deadly Wake County double shooting

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified the man hospitalized in a deadly double shooting in Rolesville as 47-year-old Edward Mattison III.

Mattison was listed in critical condition. The sheriff’s office didn’t provide an update Monday. Deputies responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said Mattison ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

“I heard it across the street. I heard a voice say ‘help,’ then multiple gunshots,” a 911 caller said. “I have no idea. I have kids in the house. I don’t want to open the door.”

Officials are calling the shooting a domestic situation. They have not released the name of the woman who died. They also have not released a motive.

“I’m shocked. I’ve never heard of anything happening like that before here in this community, so it’s very shocking,” said neighbor John Sharpe.

