One-stop early voting kicked off in North Carolina on Thursday, and 15 polling sites across Wake County were filled with people making their voices heard. Many voters described it as quick and easy.

“I waited five minutes maybe, total, and then I was voting and that was that!” Sylvia Royall said after casting her vote.

“It was easy getting here, the line had a little bit of a wait but not much, it was an easy process,” Frances Cain, another Wake County voter, said.

Voters we spoke with say they wanted to make their voices heard because they have concerns about some hot button issues and want to see change.

“I am concerned about the real estate taxes continuing to go up,” Cain said.

“I also am interested in increasing our budget for education, that includes high schools, middle schools, elementary schools, and colleges,” Royall said.

This is the first election since the North Carolina State Board of Elections updated their guidance for poll observers. The guidance lays out how election officials can “ensure peace and good order at the voting place.” That means making sure all voters can cast their vote with no obstructions.

Voters can also use an app to track waiting times at the different polling locations across Wake County.

CBS 17 wasn’t able to go into a polling location on Thursday, but voters we spoke with say they’re just happy to have their say in Wake County.

“I’d like to see representation that’s going to benefit all the residents of Wake County, with the growth that’s taking place,” Barrett Cain, a voter, said.

“I just want equality for all people and whoever can help bring that to the table has got my vote,” Royall said.

In-person early voting goes on until Nov. 5. You can find polling locations and times on the State Board of Elections website.