‘I just want my daughter back,’ mom tells crowd at vigil after teen killed in Raleigh hit-and-run crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends, family and community members came together Sunday evening to pay tribute to a Rolesville teen hit and killed while she walked alongside a road last week.

Ashlee Llagostera, 17, died after the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a pickup truck hit her as she walked along the shoulder of U.S. 401 in the early hours of Friday morning.

Troopers said the driver, Wendel Rameriz-Silva, fled the scene. Rameriz-Silva, 27, is facing several charges, including felony death by vehicle.

The state patrol said Rameriz-Silva of Raleigh was driving impaired at the time.

Sunday night, more than 100 people gathered in Rolesville’s Main Street Park to grieve.

Llagostera’s friends, family and classmates held candles and balloons while they shared memories of the Rolesville High School 11th grader.

“If you needed to talk, she was the person you could go to,” said Jaysona, a friend.

“She just felt like a younger sibling to me,” said Briana Beck, who was also a friend.

“When you’re with her, it’s a very slight chance you’re going to be bored,” friend Tahj Tatun added.

Llagostera’s mother told CBS 17 that her daughter was passionate about music.

She said to the crowd, “I just want my daughter back.”

Friends echoed that feeling.

“I just really miss my friend,” Jaysona said. “We’re just trying to find ways to cope with this situation.”