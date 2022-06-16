RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Father’s Day is right around the corner and plenty of people will be thinking of ways to honor or spend time with their dads. One Raleigh father son duo has a very unique bond, though, every day of the year.

“It’s always been a passion and a dream of mine, to become a police officer,” Henton Morton III said, and he made that dream become a reality—but he’s not the only Morton to do so.

His son, Henton Morton IV said, “I just remember my dad in the kitchen, me dry-firing an unloaded gun, he was teaching me just how to aim my sights.”

The two don’t just share a name, they share an unbreakable bond of serving together in the Raleigh Police Department.

“My dad’s been with the department for almost 20 years,” the younger Morton said, “Me, I’ve been in there for one year.”

The elder Morton got his start in 2003 when his son was only three-years-old, and pinned his dad at his academy graduation ceremony. But the younger Morton says growing up, he didn’t necessarily want to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“I’ve always said you have to choose your path,” the elder Morton said. “You have to make your own, start your own career, and make your own decisions.”

But when Morton IV changed his mind and enrolled in the academy, dad was by his side every step of the way, even getting the chance to return the favor, and pin his son at his own ceremony.

“For me, doing that to him as a young man, taller than me and stuff, it was just…words can’t describe how I felt inside,” Morton III said.

Being through the job himself, dad does sometimes worry about his son being out on the streets.

“I’ve seen a lot, been through a lot, I just know what he could possibly encounter,” the father said.

The younger Morton, though, says he learned from the best, and has the tools and advice to make it home safely every single day.

“I’ve been given so much guidance, and I really trust everything he says to me, he’s been successful and safe,” the younger Morton said.

Together, the two are using their own life experiences as Black men to make a change. They say they were both citizens long before they became cops.

“When I take off the uniform and I’m driving in my town where I live, I’m just like them,” Morton IV said.

Underneath his uniform, he’s a husband and father that’s very aware of the conversations about policing and law enforcement relationships with minority communities.

“No one knows who I am, I get treated the same way,” he said. “So I understand both sides of the spectrum like no-one else because I’m a dark-skinned Black man.”

But Morton says he wanted to make a change when he earned his badge, and now he has help doing that from his own son.

“I just wanted to take action,” the younger Morton said. “I wanted to see exactly what this job entails, and it’s really misled.”

Morton IV is relatively new to the force, but he says as a young Black man, he understands that if he wanted to see change within policing, he needed to do it himself.

“The only people who can change our community is us, if our community isn’t willing to change or help anybody, well if nothing happens, nothing happens,” Morton IV said.

Right now, the Raleigh Police Department has 677 officers. Only 68 of them are Black, which is less than 11 percent.

The Mortons say they bring a perspective that can help other officers learn.

“We have trainings, all kinds of programs to deal with this stuff, and you apply that,” the elder Morton said.

They say together, and alongside their brothers and sisters wearing the badge, they can build understanding and, most importantly, trust.

“We just need a lot more people who are willing to make the change,” the younger Morton said. “And things will change, I can guarantee it.”