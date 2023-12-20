RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS17 has received some complaints from people in Downtown Raleigh, about the new Barnacle parking enforcement tool being used by local private parking companies.

People said it’s being abused and misused.

Bright yellow devices are being snapped onto car windshields at the Raleigh Depot.

It’s something employees at the Junction Salon and Bar said they’re seeing far too often.

“I had a barnacle put on my vehicle for my parking, didn’t go through on their website, and I was charged $715 for the parking,” said Devayn Solana, the manager of the salon.

“It was over $500 to get it taken off of my car. If you try to take it off [without paying] an alarm goes off,” said Gracey Talley, an employee. “It’s essentially a form of ticket enforcement.”

These women, and others, have to pay $200 to remove the device from their windshield, plus hefty parking fines, and then return the Barnacle themselves at one of two Raleigh drop off locations.

“It’s heavy,” laughed Talley.

But it’s not just the inconvenience that concerns them. It’s the high price tag and what they’re calling ‘predatory parking.’

“We have a validation code that reimburses us,” explained Solana. “So technically for employees, parking is free. Any of our patrons that come in, it’s free for them, too.”

A sign at the front of the lot indicates the same rule. Parking is validated for patrons at the Depot businesses for two hours. There are also signs warning people to pay through an online system, before walking away.

“[Parking enforcement] kind of like just walk around, like hoping to find a car,” explained Talley. “I think they scan the license plates and look for people that haven’t that are off by a couple of minutes. I’ve walked in actually trying to pay for the parking on my phone and 2 minutes later they put a ticket on my car because I had walked away from my car.”

Those tickets can quickly turn into a Barnacle.

The parking lot is owned by Royal Parking, Inc. The company appears to own several lots in Raleigh and Durham.

The website details their special technology to detect vehicles that have overstayed their welcome, without paying, and more.

But people are still confused how a $12 parking fee can turn into hundreds of dollars of charges.

CBS17 crews tried calling Royal Parking several times Wednesday, and left voicemails. Crews even stopped by their office. No one was there, and no one called them back.

Barnacle Parking officials told CBS17 they don’t have anything to do with the amount of money charged to customers.

They said the device is supposed to be a more efficient alternative to towing or booting a vehicle.

“It’s quicker for the violator because in fact, you’re gone in 5 to 10 minutes. Whereas had you been immobilized with another device, we reckon it could be 4 to 5 hours before you’re on your way,” said Colin Heffron, the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Integrations at Barnacle Parking.

Heffron added they take the predatory parking concerns seriously.

“We’re very, very cautious about who we do business with. We’re very careful. We don’t want to be in the business of predatory parking enforcement. We’re very, very careful,” he said.

Heffron also shared the company’s best practice guidelines they give their clients.

Barnacle encourages them to apply fair fines, give a grace period, and post rules with proper signage, and even share the fine amount on each sign.

CBS17 crew did not see any of that at the parking lot.