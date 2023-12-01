RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When a Wake County detention officer collapsed on the job a week ago, inmates quickly stepped in to help.

Officer Rosina Rosado has been with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office since March 2021.

“I love this job. Every day is different,” Rosado said. “We don’t know what to expect, but we always have to be prepared for anything.”

Last week, Rosado said she began to feel sick while on shift and things got worse after she completed rounds.

“When I get to the desk, that’s when I start feeling worse and when I tried to reach the bathroom, that’s when I fell to the ground,” Rosado said.

Inmates immediately rushed to her aid, calling on her radio and banging on doors to get the attention of other staff.

“I was not expecting that situation. It could be worse and they chose to help me,” Rosado said. “I will always be grateful for what they did and I’m always going to be proud of my work because the way that I treat the inmates, it’s the way that they treat me.”

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe and Detention Director Dail Butler thanked the roughly 60 inmates in the pod for choosing to intervene.

The sheriff’s office said it’s working with the Wake County DA’s office and the Scott Lassiter Education Foundation to honor and provide scholarships to the inmates who helped.