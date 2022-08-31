RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Overdose deaths are at an all time high across the country. More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 3,759 North Carolinians died of a drug overdose in 2021.

Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day. A rally was held in Downtown Raleigh to honor lives lost and provide resources like Narcan training and information about treatment centers.

Randy Abbott’s 24-year-old daughter Vanessa died of an accidental drug overdose in January 2015.

“I made a commitment then that I would get involved and I would fight addiction and overdose for the rest of my life,” Abbott said.

According to data from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, in 2021, 3,163 North Carolinians tested positive for fentanyl when they died compared to 2,426 who tested positive in 2020.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs we’ve faced as nation. He said his office is working to train law enforcement on how to thoroughly investigate overdose deaths. The death by distribution law makes it a felony to supply drugs that lead to an overdose death.

“I hope that we will see more death by distribution cases as appropriate because we want to deter dealers from adding fentanyl to what they’re selling, and drug dealers alone are bad enough, but if they’re lacing fentanyl into these drugs, they can create really unpredictable consequences for people who use them,” Easley said.

Abbott said one of the most important steps in fighting substance use disorders is stopping the stigma.

“We all our fighting in our own way to give back and do whatever we can to hopefully keep other families from having to feel this grief and this pain,” Abbott said.

Speakers also called for more protections to be included under North Carolina’s Good Samaritan Law. The law protects people who overdose or call in an overdose to 911 from prosecution.