IBMA World of Bluegrass festival to return to Raleigh as in-person event in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This year’s International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass festival will return to Raleigh as an in-person event following last year’s virtual event.

The planned conference, showcases, awards and festival performances were streamed online Sept. 28, 2020, through Oct. 3, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we all would love to gather in Raleigh this year for IBMA World of Bluegrass, the extraordinary circumstances made this decision necessary,” Paul Schiminger, executive director of IBMA, said last year. “Maintaining the health and safety of the large crowd we enjoy each year would be such an enormous, uncertain, and risky proposition.”

According to the IMBA World of Bluegrass website, this year’s event “will return to Raleigh as an in-person experience with adjustments for health and safety.”

The organization says that they “are working diligently to incorporate health and safety measures per local, state, and CDC recommendations at the time of the event, with detailed protocols and safety measures to be outlined this summer. In addition to providing safe in-person IBMA World of Bluegrass experience, we will also supplement with virtual access to many of the week’s events.”

This year’s event will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in downtown Raleigh.

Tickets for IBMA Members go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST and June 15 for the general public.

The music festival portion of the event will be headlined by bands and artists such as Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart, The Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Yonder Mountain String Band and more.

You can check out the IBMA World of Bluegrass website for the latest news and information.