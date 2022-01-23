Ice potential delays Monday opening of 5 Wake County COVID-19 testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials said Sunday that potentially icy road conditions would delay the opening of five COVID-19 testing sites Monday.

The locations are Eastern/Northern/Southern Regional Centers, Departure Drive and Wake County Health and Human Services/Kidd Road. They will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Monday.

The sites are appointment only and all appointment holders should have received an email about the change, officials said.

The Mako Medical/North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service testing sites are on normal hours Monday. Those sites do not require appointments, but they do require pre-registration.

PNC Arena, Mudcat Stadium, WakeMed Soccer and Highland Baptist Church sites are open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

The Word of God site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.