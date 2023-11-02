RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced Icelandair would expand its service out of the Triangle.

Iceland will add more flights as it moves to year-round, daily service from RDU to Reykjavik. The airline plans to expand their service on May 20.

In May 2022, the the airline began four-day-a-week seasonal service from May through October.

“RDU travelers have embraced Icelandair service to Reykjavik, with more than 70,000 passengers flying the route since it launched last year,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “RDU’s third transatlantic route has exceeded our expectations and made Reykjavik a favorite international destination for Triangle-area travelers. We are thrilled they will soon have even more opportunities to make the exciting journey from RDU to Iceland and dozens of European destinations.”

Iceland, a popular tourist destination, serves as a midway point between North America and Europe. RDU reports Icelandair also provides travelers with more than 30 gateways to the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and Continental Europe and allows passengers to take an Icelandair stopover for up to seven days with no additional airfare.

“When Icelandair first launched service from RDU last year, we had high hopes for this exciting new gateway. However, North Carolinians have far exceeded our expectations during these past two years of service. We see both business and leisure travelers from RDU traveling to Iceland and beyond and Icelandair is now excited to bridge the Research Triangle with Europe via daily service starting in May,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO. “We hope our newly-expanded daily, year-round service will better serve the community while strengthening global business ties. We look forward to welcoming them aboard in the months ahead.”