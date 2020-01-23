If you haven’t traveled to China recently, you shouldn’t be concerned about the Coronavirus, Duke health experts say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the death toll from the Wuhan Coronavirus rises in China, experts at Duke University Hospital say if you haven’t traveled to China within the past two weeks, you shouldn’t be concerned.

“It’s a respiratory virus and is spread by coughing, sneezing and inappropriate hand hygiene,” explained Dr. Cameron Wolfe, Infectious Disease Specialist at Duke University.​

Wolfe added, “This virus appears to be new in terms of its ability to affect humans,” Wolfe explained. “We haven’t seen this before and that always puts more people at risk of becoming infected.”​

The symptoms are similar to the flu; fever, sore throat, shortness of breath and coughing.

The only known Wuhan Coronavirus case in the US is in Washington state. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the man recently returned from a trip to China.

The virus has also been detected in several other Asian countries. ​

“What I’ve been telling patients of mine who are traveling to China is to be conscious of sick people around you, have some hand wash with you, an alcohol wipe, that’s the primary way you don’t get sick yourself,” Wolfe said. “A lot of people carry their own masks in case they end up in a situation where they can’t avoid sick people.”​

If you’ve traveled back from China over the past two weeks and have any flu-like symptoms, Wolfe says to contact your doctor and let them know your travel history.​