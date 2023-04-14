RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cars hitting break-neck speeds — in a lot of cases the vehicles are racing.

No, this isn’t a plot for a movie, but it is big trouble for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is still a problem. It has always been a problem and it will probably continue to be a problem,” said Wake County Deputy Beckley Vaughan. “We tend to look at the trends and one of the bigger issues is the old street racing days you would go out on a back country road somewhere and now this is taking place in very urban areas.”

Vaughn works on the crash reduction unit, which started in 2021.

“The goal is to aggressively enforce motor vehicle law. It’s not because we want to come out here and write tickets to everybody. We are going after clear-cut substantial violators,” he said.

“About three weeks ago I clocked a guy on I-40 near Lake Wheeler Road at 146 miles per hour,” said Vaughan.

This week, Jada Ballen was charged with felony death by vehicle. Ballen is accused of racing Jocelynn Morrison on Centennial Parkway last Friday. It was raining that day.

Raleigh police said Morrison lost control and hit a tree at the intersection of Lake Wheeler Road.

This is just one of the few incidents CBS 17 has covered this year linked to illegal street racing.

Vaughan said some of the high crash areas in Wake County are places like Interstate 40, 440, and 87.

“Nobody wants to hear the knock on the door at 11:00 at night,” he said.

Vaughan said his unit works with children to hopefully get the right message across.

“Enforcement is not the only answer. So, we do educational programs. We talk to these kids that are getting their driver’s license because what you learn at 16, 17 can certainly impact you and your driving abilities and skills later,” he explained.

Vaughan said a good program for kids just getting on the road is the B.R.A.K.E.S. program.

It gives youngsters the ins and outs when it comes to safe driving.