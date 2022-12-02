RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Downtown Raleigh will shine a little brighter starting Friday night with the return of Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s Illuminate Art Walk.

The event is presented by Wake Tech and supported by Raleigh Arts and is entering its third year, officials said in a statement.

According to officials, this project “transforms plazas, storefronts and other public spaces with large-scale, interactive and light-based art pieces that are one-of-a-kind and family-friendly.”

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance said it commissioned “more than 10 pieces from local, regional and international artists.”

And if you’re wanting to go and see these pieces, you’ll be able to find most of them in the Fayetteville Street district and Glenwood South, according to officials.

“We are thrilled for the return of Illuminate to Downtown Raleigh. This is an artistic city, full of creative people, and it’s the perfect place to bring a walkable light show that sparks imaginations,” said Bill King, President and CEO of Downtown Raleigh Alliance. “We are grateful for Wake Tech, whose presenting sponsorship not only makes Illuminate possible this year, it brings energy and life to the project. Whether you’re sipping and strolling, shopping, dining or looking for something free to do with a family, Illuminate is essential to the holidays in Downtown Raleigh.”

Illuminate Art Walk kicks off Friday night, and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance will hold a “welcome celebration in City Plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. “

The event is free and goes until January 14.

For more information, and an interactive map, click here.