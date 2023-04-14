RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “I know this is your worst nightmare. Because I can only imagine. I’m a mom, too. I get it.”

The words of a Raleigh 911 dispatcher trying to calm a distraught mom who had just had her child taken after someone stole her car Thursday night.

The 10-minute 911 call from the mom came in at almost 10:20 p.m. on Thursday night. The Raleigh Police Department released the call Friday afternoon.

“Somebody just stole my car out of this parking lot! It’s got my baby in there! They got my baby in the car!”, the mother tells the dispatcher as soon as they are connected.

Throughout the call, the dispatcher continuously tries to calm the mom in order to get information such as vehicle description, direction of travel and whether the car had any kind of tracking device that could help officers find it.

A little after four minutes into the call, the mother asks the dispatcher “who would do such a thing?”

“An awful person. That’s who would do that to you. And I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry this is happening to you right now,” the dispatcher said.

At 11:20 p.m., police said the baby had been found in the stolen vehicle that had been abandoned on Millbrook Road in Raleigh. Mom and baby were reunited and EMS evaluated the child.

The car had been stolen at a Han-dee Hugo’s in the 2800 block of Capital Boulevard. Police classified this incident as a kidnapping shortly after midnight Friday.

The suspect remains at-large.