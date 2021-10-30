‘I’m excited to share our culture’: Native Americans across NC gather for 1st Pow Wow in Raleigh

Natives of an indigenous ethnic group dance as they take part in a protest during the commemoration of the American Indigenous People Day on April 19, 2012 in Asuncion, Paraguay. AFP PHOTO Norberto Duarte (Photo credit should read NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dix Park hosted the first Inter-Tribal Pow Wow on Saturday celebrating the culture of Indigenous communities living across North Carolina.

During the event, the community had the opportunity to experience music, competition dancing, and vendors that showcased the legacy and culture of the indigenous community.

“This is an exciting opportunity to not only host such an immersive cultural event but to also work alongside other indigenous organizers to help alleviate the invisibility of indigenous communities,” said Trey Roberts, who is a Haliwa-Saponi tribal citizen and works as community engagement manager for the Dix Park Conservancy.

The Pow Wow featured drum groups, Stoney Creek and Southern Eagle; special performances by former American Idol contestants, Charly Lowry and Alexis Raeana; along with Olivia Richardson and Patrick Green as the head dancers.

“This pow wow will celebrate our culture and restore the use of the land in pre-colonial Raleigh as a gathering space for Native communities that had lived around the park,” he added.

Organizers said they hoped to bring out tribal citizens representing all eight recognized tribes in North Carolina to enjoy and participate in the competitive dancing and day-long event.

Dix Park in August 2020 held a land acknowledgment ceremony and Native American land blessing in partnership with the Triangle Native American Society.

This ceremony marked the first time the City of Raleigh participated in a land acknowledgment.

Through programming and events, Dix Park continues to pay respect and reflect on the history of the land and how the past can influence positive change today, a news release said.

For more information on the Dix Park Inter-Tribal Pow Wow, entertainment, and the planning committee members, click here.