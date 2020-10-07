‘I’m gonna kill that dude’ – Outburst marks Raleigh shooting suspect’s court appearance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary man charged with opening fire Tuesday outside the Wake County Public Safety Center in Raleigh appeared before a judge Wednesday where he received a $2 million bond.

Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 49, was arrested after deputies said he drove in front of the center on S. Salisbury in Raleigh and started shooting around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He was then arrested at a home near the intersection of Maynard and Kildaire Farm roads in Cary a short time later.

According to an arrest warrant, Hayes is facing a charge of attempt to kill/murder another living human being — a Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy — with malice aforethought.

Willie Lee Hayes Jr. in a photo from CCBI

Hayes is also facing a charge of kidnapping a person at least 16 years of age or more, according to the arrest warrant.

Hayes appeared via video conference before Wake County Judge Ned Mangrum early Wednesday.

A prosecutor said Hayes has seven prior failure to appear charges which qualifies him as a habitual felon.

The prosecutor also listed prior offenses which include domestic and drug charges.

During Hayes’ appearance, a man who had been in the courtroom all morning jumped up and pointed at the screen saying, “I’m gonna kill that dude!”

He was escorted out of the courtroom.

Mangrum said Hayes would be assigned a public defender and that he would be held under a $2,050,000 bond.

Hayes next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said several people were both inside and out in front of the building at the time of the incident.

Witnesses told CBS 17 they heard anywhere from three to 10 gunshots. The bullets shattered glass.

Flying debris injured one deputy, causing minor cuts, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to court records, Hayes has been arrested more than a dozen times for charges ranging from assault to firing a weapon into a vehicle. Now he faces several more.