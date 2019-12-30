‘I’m not giving up’: Wake Forest mom says after crash causes teen’s brain damage

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating what caused a horrific crash in Youngsville the night after Christmas that took two lives and put three others in the hospital.

“The impact was so great they said that it sounded like an explosion and the glass of the building next to the road blew out just from the sound of the impact,” said mom Susan Coleman.

Coleman’s 18-year-old daughter Makayla was one of the passengers. A freshman at West Carolina University, she’d been home in Wake Forest for the holidays.

“It seems like the last year with all of her friends and the school, she’s coming into herself and I felt she was very excited and embracing life and happy,” said Susan Coleman.

She says the Makayla suffered severe brain damage from the crash. The damage was so bad, a surgeon told her the worst.

“He said to me, ‘I’m sorry, this is not a survivable injury’ and he said, ‘Take your time, you know, take as much time as you need.'” Susan Coleman said.

Photo supplied by Coleman family

Through tears, she and her son talked about their regrets and heartbreak.

“You take people for granted. You think they’re always going to be there.”

But then, within an hour of getting news from the doctor, she says Makayla opened her eyes for the first time since the crash.

“It’s like she heard the conversation of the surgeon and she’s like, ‘No, it’s not my time.'”

It’s been a whirlwind of shock and numbness, but Makayla’s small movements are changing what the doctors are saying.

“He said it’s up to Makayla now, what she decides to do, and he said it’s going to be a really long road, and that to me is great news, great news. I’ll take the long road,” the mother said.

It’s a road she hopes brings back her music and nature-loving daughter.

“I have faith and I’m going to keep believing and keep praying and I’m not giving up,” Susan Coleman said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Makayla’s medical expenses. You can click here to find it.

