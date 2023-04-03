RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University alum made history on Monday, becoming the first woman NASA has ever assigned to a moon fly-by. Christina Hammock Koch will be part of the Artemis II mission next year.

Before Koch became familiar with space, though, she had two feet on the ground right here in Raleigh.

“She was an extremely active student, undergraduate in both physics and electrical engineering at the same time,” Stephen Reynolds said. Reynolds is a former physics professor at NC State and served as Koch’s advisor in the late 1990s.

Koch double-majored in electrical engineering and physics at the university, leaving her mark on campus before heading off to NASA.

“She was given a coding problem, which she solved rapidly and wrote a chunk of code which we used for research for some number of years,” Reynolds said, reflecting on Koch.

He said he has kept track of Koch’s career for more than two decades now.

He watched her spend winters doing research at the North Pole, months stationed in Greenland, and even watched for 328 days from 2019 to 2020 as Koch broke the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman.

“I should have known,” Reynolds said. “She was an ebullient, energetic, but also responsible character the whole way.”

He said now, as one of only four astronauts assigned to mission Artemis II set to take off next year, he could not be more proud of Koch and her legacy.

“It’s just a thrill for her, I’m privileged to know her and she so much deserves this opportunity,” Reynolds said. “I can’t think of anyone I’ve known who would do a better job with it.”

Artemis II is set to launch sometime in 2024 as a lunar fly-by which means the crew will orbit the moon.

NASA said it will set the tone for future moon exploration and eventually prolonged stays on the lunar surface, and even exploration on Mars.