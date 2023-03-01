RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released the 911 calls for the Crabtree Valley Mall shooting on Wednesday.

On Saturday evening, a man accidentally shot himself around 8:24 p.m. outside Crabtree Valley Mall at 4325 Glenwood Avenue.

Police said a man carrying a concealed weapon accidentally shot himself after a loud noise broke out at the mall Saturday night. He had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

Multiple 911 calls were placed detailing the moments after the loud noise and shooting.

Two out of the 25 calls made in the Crabtree Valley Mall shooting

One caller said, “I’m hiding with my daughter.”

Another person called while hiding in a store.

“I’m at the Athleta in Crabtree, we’re locked up in the back,” the caller told 911 dispatchers.

A Lush employee told the dispatcher that they locked up the store. They later told the dispatcher, “I think I just heard a gunshot.”

The man who accidentally shot himself can be heard in one of the calls saying, “My leg is shot!”

Later, another caller states they were outside of Kanki Japanese House when they heard the gunshot.

“We smell gunpowder,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Police later cited Allan Osvaldo Hernandez, 22, on Monday with discharging a firearm in the city limits and carrying a concealed weapon.