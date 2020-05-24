Images released of ‘associates’ of Walmart gunfire suspect, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Saturday evening released several photos of people they say are “associates” of a man who fired several gunshots just outside a Walmart Friday — hitting three cars with bullets.

Officers responded just before 2:45 p.m. at the Walmart in the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Raleigh police said the incident began as a family was walking into the store on Glenwood Avenue when a car approached them.

Officers said the driver revved his engine and exchanged words with one of the family members.

The family then went into Walmart, but the family member who had the confrontation came back out into the parking lot looking for the driver, and started shooting, police said.

Police said the man didn’t hit the driver’s car he was aiming for.

Instead, he hit three others. One vehicle — a Mercedes SUV — had three bullet holes and a blown-out back window.

Police said the driver involved in the initial confrontation with the gunman stayed on scene. A photo of the gunman was released Friday.

On Saturday, five additional photos of people, including one new image of the suspect, were released by police.

“These individuals are believed to be associates of the suspect,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Raleigh police or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 884-HELP.

