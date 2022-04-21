WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver is being treated at the hospital after they plowed their vehicle into a jewelry store in Wake Forest late Wednesday, town officials said.

Wake Forest police were called to Vianna Jewelers, located at 2010 S. Main St., around 11:30 p.m. in response to a vehicle crash.

At the scene, officers found a truck had crashed into the jewelry store.





Wake Forest Fire Department photo

Town officials said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said impairment was a factor in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.