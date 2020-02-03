‘Improperly discarded smoking materials’ caused Raleigh fire that critically injured woman, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials on Monday released the cause of an apartment fire that critically injured a woman Saturday morning.
Crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday to the Trestles apartments located just off Capital Boulevard near Mini City shopping center.
Officials say the blaze broke out at the apartment located in the 2900 block of Red Clay Drive.
A woman is still in critical condition Monday after she was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials say.
Three apartments were also damaged and six people were displaced by the fire. Fire crews had to rescue at least one person from the fire.
The fire, which was accidental, was caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials,” Raleigh fire officials said Monday.
Officials said 40 firefighters were at the scene and it took them about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.
Cooking fires are the most common types of fires, according to Raleigh officials.
Improperly discarded smoking materials are the second-highest cause for fires.
“These causes are also responsible for the highest dollar losses and deaths. We are trying to spread the word and properly educate the citizens on how to avoid these types of fires,” according to Preston Gaster, the Raleigh chief fire investigator.
Since the start of 2020, there have also been five fires that were caused by electrical problems.
Here is the list of causes of fires in Raleigh so far this year:
- Hertford St. – Accidental – Electrical
- St. Giles St. – Accidental – Dryer
- New Hope Church Rd. – Accidental – Cooking
- Dublin Rd. – Accidental – Electrical
- Old Buffaloe Rd. – Accidental – Cooking
- Lake Ridge Dr. – Accidental – Electrical
- State St. – Accidental – Improperly discarded incense materials
- Fayetteville St. – Accidental – Electrical
- Kedvale Ave. – Accidental – Improperly discarded smoking material
- Rawls Dr. – Accidental – Cooking
- Brookshadow Dr. – Accidental – Power cord
- Cape Breton Dr. – Accidental – Improperly discarded smoking material
- Chauncey Dr. – Accidental – Overheated fan motor
- Glenwood Ave. – Accidental – Heater malfunction – (Sprinkler Activation)
- Hendron Cir. – Accidental – Improperly discarded smoking materials
- Glenwood Ave. – Accidental – Transformer
- Red Clay Dr. – Accidental – Improperly discarded smoking materials – Victim in Critical Condition (smoke inhalation)
- Landing Falls Ln. – Accidental – Cooking
- Spring Forest Rd. – Accidental – Cooking – (Auto/Extinguisher Activation – Range Queen)
- St James Church Rd. – Accidental – Cooking
- Tylerton Dr. – Accidental – Cooking
- Briarmont Ct. – Accidental – Cooking
- Davie St. – Accidental – Cooking
- Crest Rd. – Accidental – Cooking
- East St. – Accidental – Cooking
