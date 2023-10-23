RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is looking for feedback for a new set of improvement recommendations for sections of a busy highway.

The study includes 19-miles of U.S. 401 from Banks Road in Wake County south through the Town of Fuquay-Varina to the N.C. Highway 210 and U.S. Route 421 intersection near Lillington in Harnett County.

The study is focused on improving existing U.S. 401 and exploring alternative alignments for the a future portion U.S. 401. Planner say improvements to existing portions of U.S. 401 and existing area roadways will be prioritized and completed before any work is done on a potential future portion of U.S. 401 is planned built.

A top goal of the project is to reduce congestion and increase vehicle capacity in an increasingly growing part of the Triangle. The project also hopes to encourage economic development in the corridor and to accommodate more modes of transportation like buses, bikes and pedestrians.

For the section in Wake County, planners are additional lanes in the segment that runs from Banks Road to N.C. 55 and through a portion that runs from Judd Parkway SW to the Harnett County line. Multi-use paths or sidewalk and bicycle lanes are recommended throughout the corridor.

Additional lanes and a reduction in speed limit are recommended for some parts of U.S. 401 in Harnett County. More signals and redesign of three railroad crossings are also recommended in this area.

Planners are also recommending additional lanes in the area of U.S. 401 near NC 55, Angier Bypass, and NC 210. They also recommend a continuation of the Angier Bypass.

A public input meeting was scheduled for Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Fuquay-Varina. A virtual Ask a Planner session is scheduled for later this week. Click here for information on that meeting. You may also click here to give your input through the survey.

The project team is available to answer questions. Send an email to US401CorridorStudy@PublicInput.com or call 1-855-925-2801 and enter code 4800 when prompted.