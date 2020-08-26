In 2nd week of in-person classes, 4 students test positive for COVID-19 at Cardinal Gibbons HS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh reported a handful of COVID-19 cases in the school’s second week of in-person learning.

Parents received a letter on Tuesday informing them that four students tested positive. The school said it would be sending another notice to parents if their child was in the same class with someone who tested positive.

Van Davenport said he wasn’t surprised.

“Kind of expected, kids are going to get it,” said Davenport, whose ninth grader attends the school.

The private school reopened last week. It is using a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

“They flip flop every two days so they have proper social distancing. And they’re wearing masks and the instructors all day long,” Davenport said.

Students also have the option to do 100% virtual learning.

The letter to families said the four COVID-19 cases appear to be isolated and not a cluster, which is defined as five or more cases in a single setting.

“People are getting it regardless of where you go, and as long as they’re finding out quickly, taking the proper precautions, taking their temperature on the way in, things like that, not letting it turn into clusters, we’re fine,” Davenport said.

The school’s reminding everyone to wash their hands, wear a face mask, and practice physical distancing. The head of the school told families: “Know that my prayers are with these students and with the entire Gibbons community.”

“We’ve been really happy with how Gibbons has handled the whole thing,” Davenport said.

Several parents told CBS 17 they feel safe with their students back at school with the precautions in place.

“It’s school, being a teenager in school, what’s there not to love, right?” Davenport said.

The school said the students who tested positive were last on campus last Wednesday. They won’t return to school until they’re cleared by a medical professional.

More headlines from CBS17.com: