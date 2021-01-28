In pandemic, local district attorneys are prioritizing, dismissing cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In this pandemic, district attorneys have to prioritize cases, which means thousands of court cases in our state are being dismissed. Just one example of that, two men convicted of toppling the Silent Sam statue on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus saw their charges dropped.

“It’s about safety,” Jim Woodall, the District Attorney for Orange and Chatham counties said.

Woodall said he needs to protect those coming into the courthouse and those that work there.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for over 30 years. I’ve never been in the position where I felt like I had to do mass dismissals, even of very low-level cases,” Woodall said.

Woodall said he’s dismissed traffic violations and lower level, nonviolent misdemeanors.

In Orange County alone, he estimates his office has dropped the charges in 1500 cases. That amounts to about 750 cases in Chatham County.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office has dismissed likely thousands of cases.

“We’ve got to put our focus, our work, our priorities on the very serious, violent offenses that have occurred over the last ten months,” Freeman said.

Social distancing has limited the number of people that can be in a courtroom at one time. Traffic court where hundreds typically gather becomes challenging.

Jury trials were on hold. They still are in Orange and Chatham counties. Durham County said it completed its first Wednesday. Wake County has had two and a third one, a murder trial starts February 8th.

Officials in both counties said the trials have not led to any COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve had to make some tough decisions,” Freeman said.

“We simply couldn’t let thousands of cases build up. We would never been able to work through all those cases,” Woodall said.