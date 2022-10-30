RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting.

“I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.

She and her husband, Shep, were eager to cast their votes on Sunday, more than a week into North Carolina’s early voting period.

“I think it’s more important now than it has been even in the past, it’s always important, but some years are more important than others,” Shep Smith said.

The Smiths weren’t alone.

“We know what matters to us, and we want to be able to see ourselves in the policies, we want to be able to see ourselves in the elected officials, we want to be able to see ourselves as visible within the community,” said Erik Valera, with El Centro Hispano.

The group set up shop in a Raleigh parking lot, handing out tamales, drinks, and educational resources to anyone stopping by. Their goal was to get more Hispanic and Latino voters to the polls.

“Not everybody knows what the District Attorney is going to do, or what the sheriff has to do, everybody thinks about president when voting, but there’s so many more to educate on what they have to do, and how we live our lives daily,” said Anai Santibanez, with the Hispanic Federation.

El Centro Hispano offered voters a ride on a traditional Chiva bus, a place where the community can think of their own culture before casting their votes.

“People see themselves in this bus, people see their culture, people see their iconography on this bus, and we want people to be able to see that voting is for them as well,” Valera said.

It was all about encouraging sometimes under-represented communities to fight for what they think is best for them.

“It’s to celebrate the fact that we are here, and we have this power to do these important things, and make our voices heard, and make changes that we need to see,” Santibanez said.

Early in-person voting ends in North Carolina on November 5.