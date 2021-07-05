In return to normalcy, Raleigh crowds excited to have live fireworks show following a year of COVID

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sense of Independence Day normalcy — fireworks –returned to Carter-Finley Stadium Sunday night after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s pretty cool that there’s a lot of fireworks and stuff, and also it’s a very important holiday for all of us in America,” said Emori Thompson.

Spectators packed the stadium parking lot and PNC Arena parking lot to catch the approximately 20-minute show.

The crackling of fireworks was missing last year for many, who said they had to watch it on TV instead. While the fireworks were the main show, getting together with friends was an added bonus for many.

“We’re really excited, we’re all vaccinated, we were excited to get together with our friends we haven’t seen since COVID. And we just watched fireworks on TV last year,” said Christie Roller.

The 245th birthday for the United States felt different than the last for Debbie Albritton and her friends.

“Like we’ve got a new lease on life, and we’re with friends,” said Albritton.