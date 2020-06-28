In virtual meeting with mayor, Raleigh activists press city for changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The activist group Raleigh Demands Justice hosted a 90-minute meeting on Facebook live Saturday morning, inviting Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and a few city council members.

The group pressed city leaders about why their list of seven demands — largely regarding racial injustice and policing reform — have yet to be addressed.

The demands included subpoena power for an oversight board, a policy requiring officers to intervene when a fellow cop uses excessive force, an investment in community-led health services and for the police chief to be removed if the demands aren’t met.

Saturday, Baldwin and the council members were unable to provide timelines for some of the desired changes or explain if those changes will take place.

However, they were clear that there are no plans to fire the city manager or the police chief.

Meanwhile, the group of activits says they’re tired of getting the runaround.

“We just need an answer and we didn’t get that today. We heard a lot of talk around why things may not work or what power the city doesn’t have,” said Marcus Bass of Raleigh Demands Justice. “We didn’t hear anything about what actions the city will take. I think people are tired of talking about the same things over and over again and they may have to take their concerns to the ballot box.”

Baldwin said the current budget does not allow for additional police substations. She also said that there are talks about creating a homeless and mental health unit within the police department.

However, the group said they don’t want those services provided by police, but rather filled by community members.

For more information about Raleigh Demands Justice and their list of demands visit RaleighDemandsJustice.com.

