RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricanes fans swarmed PNC Arena Monday for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While excitement builds for what fans hope is a deep playoff run, Carolina’s home could see some visible changes in the coming years.

Centennial Authority, that owns PNC Arena, has been working on drawing up plans to renovate the arena that opened in Oct. 1999.

Arena reps are still waiting to see how much funding could come from the City of Raleigh and Wake County, but are hopeful to jumpstart renovations as early as next year.

“I think within 3-4 years there’ll be a noticeable difference in how the building inside feels,” Philip Isley said, the Chairman of Centennial Authority.

Isley said they’ve hired engineers, architects and other key figures to get the work started.

“So now it’s just a matter of us making sure that our tenants, our other stakeholders, can see what we’re thinking about doing, we’re starting to price out some of the items that we would like to do,” he said.

Some of the ideas include removing stairwells to create a more open environment inside the arena, as well as additional VIP fan experiences.

Other plans fans won’t see include larger truck trailer areas to allow for larger musical acts and other events.

Hurricanes fans coming out to Game 1 were excited for any improvements to what they said is already an incredible experience.

“Oh, it’s amazing. There’s so much energy in the room and everyone’s cheering for the Canes, and you just feel like you’re part of a bigger community,” Shannon Strom said, who has been a season ticket holder since 2005.

Finally, Isley said the arena should have a better idea of what renovations will be made and a timeline once funding is finalized.